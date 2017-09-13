Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Home Invasion

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A woman is dead after a reported home invasion in south Dallas.
According to Dallas Police, 34-year-old Roseli Paz- Perez was found dead Tuesday afternoon in her home on Sedgemoor Avenue off of I-35E in south Dallas.
Her body was found by her husband when he arrived home around 3:00 p.m., and he immediately contacted police.
Police say they do have surveillance video of a suspect’s car leaving the area near Paz’s home.
They’re still working to get more info about the suspect and learn exactly what happened before Paz’s murder.