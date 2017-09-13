Dallas Police Investigating Death of 71-Year-Old Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors in a North Dallas neighborhood are grieving after 71-year-old Norma Kakacek was found dead in her home Wednesday.

“She was delightful. Just delightful. It breaks my heart,” said neighbor Larry Byrd.

They often saw her walking her dog in the mornings, in fact, she never missed her early walk, according to neighbors.

“Those of us who walk dogs have a little bit of a comradery,” said Byrd.

But when Kakacek missed two walks in a row – neighbors got nervous, called her family, who in turn called police, which led to the unthinkable.

“She was murdered, found beaten in the kitchen,” said Byrd.

Police said the crime in the 7300 block of Paldao Drive looks like a robbery – a violent one – despite any signs of forced entry. Kakasec suffered trauma to her throat.

Also, her 2005 gray Lexus RX330 SUV with Texas license plate “CPR9301” was stolen.

Police continue to look for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective White at (214) 671-3690. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).