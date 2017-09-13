CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Dallas Police Investigating Death of 71-Year-Old Woman

Filed Under: Dallas, Death, Killer At Large, Norma Kakacek, RIP, robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors in a North Dallas neighborhood are grieving after 71-year-old Norma Kakacek was found dead in her home Wednesday.

“She was delightful. Just delightful. It breaks my heart,” said neighbor Larry Byrd.

They often saw her walking her dog in the mornings, in fact, she never missed her early walk, according to neighbors.

“Those of us who walk dogs have a little bit of a comradery,” said Byrd.

But when Kakacek missed two walks in a row – neighbors got nervous, called her family, who in turn called police, which led to the unthinkable.

“She was murdered, found beaten in the kitchen,” said Byrd.

Police said the crime in the 7300 block of Paldao Drive looks like a robbery – a violent one – despite any signs of forced entry. Kakasec suffered trauma to her throat.

Also, her 2005 gray Lexus RX330 SUV with Texas license plate “CPR9301” was stolen.

aplate Dallas Police Investigating Death of 71 Year Old Woman

If you recognize this license plate on a 2005 gray Lexus RX330 SUV, please call Dallas police.

Police continue to look for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective White at (214) 671-3690. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch