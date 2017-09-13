Teen Sworn In As Council Member In Rowlett

ROWLETT (CBS11) – Eighteen-year-old Robert Blake Margolis was sworn in as council member for the city of Rowlett Wednesday night, becoming the youngest person ever to serve as a council member in Rowlett.

Council member Margolis acknowledged the distinction, saying he’s been wanting to be an elected official in his home town since he was a little boy.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s been a passion of mine since I was 6 to be right there in that seat so it’s a dream come true,” said Margolis.

He said his first order of business is addressing the growing city’s infrastructure needs.

“There is not only a population growth boom in the Metroplex but Rowlett as well. We’re experiencing big growth and we have to maintain our above and below infrastructure and bring it up to par,” said Margolis.

The teen politician has seemingly secured the support of not just many in his community, but the newly sworn in mayor, too.

Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said, “I plan to do everything I can to do everything I can to make him successful so that he can serve the citizens of Rowlett.”

Margolis is currently a home schooled high school senior.

He says once he graduates, he plans on pursuing a college career in North Texas while fulfilling his duties as a council member.

He says he knows his age will inevitably be called out in the future, but he says it’s simply just a number.

“I may be 18… but I don’t believe age matters I believe qualifications and experience does.”