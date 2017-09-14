Democrats Say They Have Trump Deal On DACA, President Refutes

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW/AP) – The top House and Senate Democrats say they have reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements, but Trump denies a deal was made and says `massive border’ security needed.
The alleged agreement represents the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition. It was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday following a White House dinner. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama’s policy.
But early Thursday morning President Trump tweeted that no deal was made.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)