Teen Critically Hurt, Parents Seriously Injured In Fort Worth House Fire

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old girl was critically hurt and her parents seriously injured after fire swept through a home in far South Fort Worth late Wednesday.

Flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived at the house on Beacon Way near Michael Drive just before 11:45 last night.

A mom and dad were able to get out and told first responders their daughter was still inside.

Fort Worth firefighters were able to break a window and get the teen out and started CPR.

CareFlite took the the girl to the Parkland Hospital burn unit in Dallas. She was alert and talking with paramedics at the time she was transported.

Her parents both went to Parkland, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of explosions coming from the house, but firefighters weren’t able to confirm that happened.

A team from the Red Cross was called to the scene.