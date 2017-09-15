Officers Fire Weapons While Responding To Reported Shooting In Burleson

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Burleson are investigating after they say officers fired their weapons while responding to a reported shooting on Friday.
Police received the shooting call just before 2:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Pecan Street.
According to the Burleson police chief, when officers arrived at the scene, a man in his early 20s came out of the home, bleeding from the head and holding a knife and gun.
Police say two Burleson officers and a Johnson County constable fired their weapons towards the man.
Authorities do not know how many shots were fired or if any of them struck the man.
The police department requested the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.