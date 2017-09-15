CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Cowboys’ Scandrick Out Against Broncos With Broken Hand

Filed Under: Broken Hand, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys, Orlando Scandrick
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys walks to the locker room after being injured on a play against the New York Giants in the first half at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FRISCO (AP) — Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Denver with a broken left hand.

The Cowboys have said they don’t think the 10th-year player will miss much time after getting injured in the season-opening win over the New York Giants. It’s more a question of how the hand will be protected when Scandrick plays. He could return next weekend against Arizona.

Receiver Terrance Williams and safety Byron Jones were listed as questionable Friday. Williams sprained his left ankle on the first play against the Giants. Jones showed up on the injury report midweek with a groin issue.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant all week after missing all four preseason games and the opener with a hamstring injury.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch