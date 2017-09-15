Friends Mourn Loss Of Plano Shooting Victim

By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Darryl Hawkins, Erwin Park, Football, mass shooting, McKinney, Murder, plano

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Balloons floated over McKinney’s Erwin Park on Thursday, a tribute to Darryl Hawkins, one of the nine people who were killed in Plano’s mass shooting on Sunday.

Walkiria Gonzales lives across the street from the Hawkins family, and watched Darryl grow up alongside her own son. “He was that kid, that person who touches your heart and your life. He was that kind of person,” she said. She and her husband described Hawkins as happy and respectful.

His sister was also a familiar face in the Gonzales home. “Maddie was always with him,” Anthony Gonzales said. “He loved his sister and always will.”

darryl hawkins1 Friends Mourn Loss Of Plano Shooting Victim

(credit: Facebook)

Now, 22-year-old Hawkins was working as a salesman at a local car dealership, and had a passion for cars. He was a guest at the football watch party hosted by Meredith Lane in Plano, when police said that her ex-husband opened fire.

Hawkins was one of nine people killed that night, including the shooter. “It was heartbreaking,” said Anthony Gonzales. “It was too close to home, too close to home.”

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch