Friends Mourn Loss Of Plano Shooting Victim

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Balloons floated over McKinney’s Erwin Park on Thursday, a tribute to Darryl Hawkins, one of the nine people who were killed in Plano’s mass shooting on Sunday.

Walkiria Gonzales lives across the street from the Hawkins family, and watched Darryl grow up alongside her own son. “He was that kid, that person who touches your heart and your life. He was that kind of person,” she said. She and her husband described Hawkins as happy and respectful.

His sister was also a familiar face in the Gonzales home. “Maddie was always with him,” Anthony Gonzales said. “He loved his sister and always will.”

Now, 22-year-old Hawkins was working as a salesman at a local car dealership, and had a passion for cars. He was a guest at the football watch party hosted by Meredith Lane in Plano, when police said that her ex-husband opened fire.

Hawkins was one of nine people killed that night, including the shooter. “It was heartbreaking,” said Anthony Gonzales. “It was too close to home, too close to home.”