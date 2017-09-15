Hospital Employee Dragged In Parking Lot During Robbery

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A woman was attacked and dragged in a parking lot by a car at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Police says the Parkland employee was walking to her car at around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, when three men approached her in a vehicle. They drove up next to her and stole her purse.
In an effort to keep her purse, the woman held on and was dragged a short distance before she fell off, and the suspects sped away.
Police say the suspects were black, and seen driving a four-door dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with missing hubcaps on the front passenger side and back driver-side wheels.
The victim has been treated and released.