Hospital Employee Dragged In Parking Lot During Robbery

By Austin York
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas County Hospital District Police Department, Parkland Hospital, robbery
pic e1505514333597 Hospital Employee Dragged In Parking Lot During Robbery

Suspect vehicle in robbery at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. (Dallas County Hospital District PD)

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A woman was attacked and dragged in a parking lot by a car at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Police says the Parkland employee was walking to her car at around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, when three men approached her in a vehicle. They drove up next to her and stole her purse.

In an effort to keep her purse, the woman held on and was dragged a short distance before she fell off, and the suspects sped away. 

Police say the suspects were black, and seen driving a four-door dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with missing hubcaps on the front passenger side and back driver-side wheels.

pic2 Hospital Employee Dragged In Parking Lot During Robbery

Suspect in robbery at Parkland Hospital. (Dallas County Hospital District PD)

The victim has been treated and released.

