Man Accused In Texas Student’s Death Indicted On Child Porn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP)A man charged in the death of a Texas college student whose body was found burned and dismembered last year has also been charged with possession of child pornography.

charles bryant Man Accused In Texas Students Death Indicted On Child Porn

Charles Dean Bryant, 30, of Haslet

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tarrant County court records show 31-year-old Charles Dean Bryant was indicted on the child pornography charge August 24. The 10-count indictment alleges that Bryant possessed pictures and videos of children engaging in sexual conduct.

jackie vandagriff Man Accused In Texas Students Death Indicted On Child Porn

Jacqueline Vandagriff, 24, was found burned and dismembered in a Grapevine park. (courtesy: Facebook)

Bryant was indicted in December on a murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student whose remains were found near Lake Grapevine in September 2016.

Social media accounts, surveillance video and cell phone pings all put Vandagriff and Bryant, a fitness trainer, together at a bar in Denton and eventually at his home. Investigators say there’s  evidence someone had started digging a hole in Bryant’s backyard. The spot is where officials say he initially tried to bury Vandagriff.

Bryant remains jailed on bail of more than $1 million. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

