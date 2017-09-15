Man Accused In Texas Student’s Death Indicted On Child Porn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man charged in the death of a Texas college student whose body was found burned and dismembered last year has also been charged with possession of child pornography.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tarrant County court records show 31-year-old Charles Dean Bryant was indicted on the child pornography charge August 24. The 10-count indictment alleges that Bryant possessed pictures and videos of children engaging in sexual conduct.
Bryant was indicted in December on a murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student whose remains were found near Lake Grapevine in September 2016.
Social media accounts, surveillance video and cell phone pings all put Vandagriff and Bryant, a fitness trainer, together at a bar in Denton and eventually at his home. Investigators say there’s evidence someone had started digging a hole in Bryant’s backyard. The spot is where officials say he initially tried to bury Vandagriff.
Bryant remains jailed on bail of more than $1 million. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message Friday.
