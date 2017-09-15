President Trump Uses London Incident To Defend Travel Ban

President Donald Trump is defending his travel ban. He says it should be “tougher and more specific.”
On Twitter Friday Trump says: “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”
Trump made the comment after tweeting about a reported explosion and fire on a subway train in London that police say was a terrorist incident.
The ban affects travelers from six mostly Muslim nations and refugees anywhere in the world.
