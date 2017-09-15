Woman Killed After SUV Smashes Into Stopped School Bus

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after she smashed her SUV into a loaded school bus in McKinney Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of US Highway 380 at Wisteria Way right in front of the Raytheon Plant and involved a Denton ISD school bus.

McKinney Police said they were not aware of any injuries on board the bus, which was carrying students from a tennis match, but witnesses told us a mom took one of her kids to the hospital to get checked out.

The bus was stopped at the light when it was struck.

Police tell us they had gotten several 9-1-1 calls from drivers reporting a woman driving a Jeep SUV erratically along Highway 380. Dispatchers then got a call about the crash.

It took firefighters and a Denton ISD mechanic nearly 90 minutes to get the SUV free from the bus. The woman was dead inside.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours while police investigated.

A woman who was one of the people to call 9-1-1 arrived at the scene of the crash but then suffered a seizure. She was taken to the hospital. No word on her current condition.

Police aren’t sure whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.