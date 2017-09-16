Texas A&M Rallies To Beat Louisiana-Lafayette 45-21

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Texas A&M needed a second-half comeback to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 45-21 on Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) led 21-14 at halftime before the Aggies scored 31 consecutive points en route to the victory, one preserving embattled coach Kevin Sumlin’s job for at least another week.

After much of the first half went wrong for A&M, the third quarter went entirely right, as the Aggies (2-1) scored 17 points in that span to grab the lead for good. Freshman quarterback Kellen Mond, in beginning to live up to his preseason hype as a five-star prospect, collected a five-yard touchdown run and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Camron Buckley in the decisive third quarter.

Sumlin is on the hot seat after the Aggies have lost six consecutive games to Power Five opponents, dating to last season and including A&M blowing a 34-point lead against UCLA in this year’s season opener. The Aggies have responded with two consecutive victories, but also needed to break open a 14-14 tie against Nicholls State last week before prevailing 24-14.

