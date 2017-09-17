Cowboys Don’t Point Fingers, But They Do Take Blame For Loss

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Fisher, NFL
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Adam Gotsis #99 and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett #48 of the Denver Broncos int he first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (105.3 THE FAN) – A great number of Dallas Cowboys reflected on Sunday’s 42-17 loss at Denver by personally taking the blame for a crummy performance.

A great number of Dallas Cowboys are right.

From offensive leader Dak Prescott, the quarterback: “The way I played, you’re not going to win many games.”

From defensive leader Sean Lee, the “quarterback” on his side of the ball: “That’s the worst tackling game I’ve ever had. That’s on me.”

They’re both right. They’re all right.

While Denver’s Trevor Siemian tied a career-high with four TD passes against Lee’s D, the Broncos recorded a late 103-yard pick-six on Dak while limiting 2016 NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott to just eight yards on nine carries.

When, Zeke, was the last time you had eight rushing yards in a game at any level?

“Never,” he said.

The game included an hour-long lightning delay, but will otherwise be unmemorable for a 1-1 Dallas team that played a host of youngsters who looked not-ready-for-primetime.

Aqib Talib’s 103-yard interception return for a TD with 53 seconds left was the final slap. But throughout the day, Von Miller created trouble with two Dak sacks. Dez Bryant and Jason Witten put up numbers, but Witten labeled all individual accomplishments here “hollow.”

The Dallas defense wasted a second straight two-sack game from Tank Lawrence by getting shredded on the ground, with Denver’s C.J. Anderson plowing for 118 yards and a score (while also catching a TD pass).

Denver is usually formidable at home and is off to a 2-0 start, and nobody in the Cowboys locker room had a negative word to say about the franchise that has now beaten “America’s Team” six straight times dating back three decades.

No, the negativity was self-directed, with the Cowboys confounded as to how last week’s 19-3 dominance of the Giants so easily slipped away.

“But, Witten said, “This team won’t panic… We’re not going to point the finger.”

Except, of course, for the stand-up individuals who will rightly point fingers at themselves.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch