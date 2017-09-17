Cowboys Don’t Point Fingers, But They Do Take Blame For Loss

DENVER (105.3 THE FAN) – A great number of Dallas Cowboys reflected on Sunday’s 42-17 loss at Denver by personally taking the blame for a crummy performance.

A great number of Dallas Cowboys are right.

From offensive leader Dak Prescott, the quarterback: “The way I played, you’re not going to win many games.”

From defensive leader Sean Lee, the “quarterback” on his side of the ball: “That’s the worst tackling game I’ve ever had. That’s on me.”

They’re both right. They’re all right.

While Denver’s Trevor Siemian tied a career-high with four TD passes against Lee’s D, the Broncos recorded a late 103-yard pick-six on Dak while limiting 2016 NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott to just eight yards on nine carries.

When, Zeke, was the last time you had eight rushing yards in a game at any level?

“Never,” he said.

The game included an hour-long lightning delay, but will otherwise be unmemorable for a 1-1 Dallas team that played a host of youngsters who looked not-ready-for-primetime.

Aqib Talib’s 103-yard interception return for a TD with 53 seconds left was the final slap. But throughout the day, Von Miller created trouble with two Dak sacks. Dez Bryant and Jason Witten put up numbers, but Witten labeled all individual accomplishments here “hollow.”

The Dallas defense wasted a second straight two-sack game from Tank Lawrence by getting shredded on the ground, with Denver’s C.J. Anderson plowing for 118 yards and a score (while also catching a TD pass).

Denver is usually formidable at home and is off to a 2-0 start, and nobody in the Cowboys locker room had a negative word to say about the franchise that has now beaten “America’s Team” six straight times dating back three decades.

No, the negativity was self-directed, with the Cowboys confounded as to how last week’s 19-3 dominance of the Giants so easily slipped away.

“But, Witten said, “This team won’t panic… We’re not going to point the finger.”

Except, of course, for the stand-up individuals who will rightly point fingers at themselves.