Cowboys Coach Garrett Addresses Charge That Zeke ‘Quit’ After Interception

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed the rumor that Ezekiel Elliott ‘quit’ during a play in which Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. intercepted the ball.

After the interception, which set up Anderson’s 22-yard touchdown run that made it 35-10, some claimed Ezekiel Elliott ‘gave up’ and didn’t chase down Harris for the tackle. “Obviously, you want guys to pursue the ball and get the guy on the ground” said Garrett. “Those things happen sometimes and we’ll coach our guys to play the right way.”

“On those takeaways, it’s really, really important that everybody gets there and everybody somehow, someway does everything they can to get the guy on the ground. We’ll address that with everybody on our team” said Garrett.

Sorry, I need way more evidence than this video https://t.co/dv9Ukj4GKx that Ezekiel Elliott quit on the Cowboyspic.twitter.com/AeN9hKYHvx — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 18, 2017

Denver’s Trevor Siemian tied a career-high with four TD passes against the Cowboys defense, and the Broncos tromped Dallas with a late 103-yard pick-six on Dak while limiting 2016 NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott to just 8 yards on nine carries.

Elliott, who’s playing while his appeal of a six-game suspension for domestic violence works its way through the courts, came into the game averaging 108 yards rushing per game.