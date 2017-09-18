CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Cowboys Coach Garrett Addresses Charge That Zeke ‘Quit’ After Interception

Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Garrett, NFL, Shan & RJ

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed the rumor that Ezekiel Elliott ‘quit’ during a play in which Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. intercepted the ball.

After the interception, which set up Anderson’s 22-yard touchdown run that made it 35-10, some claimed Ezekiel Elliott ‘gave up’ and didn’t chase down Harris for the tackle. “Obviously, you want guys to pursue the ball and get the guy on the ground” said Garrett. “Those things happen sometimes and we’ll coach our guys to play the right way.”

“On those takeaways, it’s really, really important that everybody gets there and everybody somehow, someway does everything they can to get the guy on the ground. We’ll address that with everybody on our team” said Garrett.

Denver’s Trevor Siemian tied a career-high with four TD passes against the Cowboys defense, and the Broncos tromped Dallas with a late 103-yard pick-six on Dak while limiting 2016 NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott to just 8 yards on nine carries.

Elliott, who’s playing while his appeal of a six-game suspension for domestic violence works its way through the courts, came into the game averaging 108 yards rushing per game.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch