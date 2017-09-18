Last Gasp Of Summer Continues Across North Texas

Yesterday: High: 96; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 89; Normal Low: 67*
- Slight chance of storms today and Thursday.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…22 days w/o.
- Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
- Big pattern change NEXT week.
- 00” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy…continued warm. Isolated storms NORTH. High: Mid 90s. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-115 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and downright HOT! High: UPPER 90s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: More of the same. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid. Lows: 70s. Highs: Mid to upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday- Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Low 90s.