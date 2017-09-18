Last Gasp Of Summer Continues Across North Texas

Yesterday: High: 96; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 89; Normal Low: 67*

  • Slight chance of storms today and Thursday.
  • Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…22 days w/o.
  • Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
  • Big pattern change NEXT week.
  • 00” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Partly cloudy…continued warm. Isolated storms NORTH. High: Mid 90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-115 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and downright HOT! High: UPPER 90s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: More of the same. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid. Lows: 70s. Highs: Mid to upper 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday- Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Low 90s.

