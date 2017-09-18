Naked Man Jumps Off Bicycle And Attacks Jogger

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who shed his clothes, hopped on a bicycle naked then chased down a jogger before jumping off and assaulting her on Saturday.

A witness saw the man sitting on a bench on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road at 5:45 p.m. He removed his shorts and rode a bicycle naked westbound from Rogers Road.

Officers responded to calls regarding the naked man, but couldn’t find him.

At 6:12 p.m., a female jogger crossed paths with him eastbound on the south side of the Trinity Trails path, just west of 4800 Edwards Road.

She saw him sitting down near a low water crossing and turned around and ran westbound in the opposite direction. But the naked man chased the jogger and assaulted her.

But she escaped his clutches, running into a subdivision on Overton Woods where she called police.

Fort Worth Police are asking the public’s help finding the suspect. They described him as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin, fit build, short brown hair, but no body hair.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4359.