Navy Fires 2 Commanders In Connection With Ship Collisions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Navy has fired two senior commanders in the Pacific region in connection with recent deadly collisions of Navy ships, as part of a sweeping purge of leadership in the Japan-based fleet.

This photo shows damages on the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald at its mother port in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo on June 18, 2017.
A number of missing American sailors have been found dead in flooded areas of a destroyer that collided with a container ship off Japan’s coast, the US Navy said on June 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

The announcement comes a day before the top U.S. Navy officer and the Navy secretary are scheduled to go to Capitol Hill for a hearing on the ship crashes.

The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided in Southeast Asia last month, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead and five injured. And seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan.

The latest dismissals bring the number of fired senior commanders to six, including the top three officers of the Fitzgerald.

