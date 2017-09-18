Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly North Dallas Killing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the death of Norma Kakacek, 71, of Dallas.
Michael McClendon was placed in jail for Capital Murder. His bond is $500,000.
A break in the case that stunned the quiet North Dallas neighborhood happened on September 14 when a tipster told police where Kakacek’s stolen SUV was. The driver, Reginald Taylor, 37, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use Vehicle.
Two days later, after questioning Taylor, investigators said they determined McClendon was responsible for Kakacek’s death.
She was brutally beaten and suffered trauma to her throat. Friends, neighbors and family members remember her as kind person who loved walking her dogs every morning.