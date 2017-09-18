Texas Judge Denies NFL Emergency Motion For Stay Of Elliott Injunction

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – A Texas District Court Judge has denied the NFL’s emergency motion for a stay of the Ezekiel Elliott preliminary injunction, according to reports.

Judge Amos L. Mazzant has denied the National Football League’s emergency motion for a stay of the preliminary injunction against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The ruling allows Elliott to keep playing while his 6-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy remains in limbo.

Legal experts say the NFL will now take the case to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Mazzant says he was presiding over a patent trial and couldn’t rule on NFL motion “within the requested time”: pic.twitter.com/2OjNMPlGbB — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 18, 2017

According to sports Attorney Daniel Wallach, Ezekiel Elliott’s status for the next six games is now in the hands of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans. “If a stay is granted, the suspension begins immediately” Wallach tweeted.

Elliott's status for the next 6 games is now in the hands in the Fifth Circuit. If a stay is granted, the suspension begins immediately. — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 18, 2017

The NFL Players Association filed, on behalf of Elliott, a motion to vacate the NFL appointed arbitrator’s decision to to suspend Elliott.

Mazzant: “The Court acknowledges that there are serious legal questions involved in this case.” Interesting. pic.twitter.com/S9zNigP9Ae — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 18, 2017

According to court documents, the basis for the NFLPA’s petition to vacate is that Harold Henderson (NFL Arbitrator) denied Ezekiel Elliott a fundamentally fair arbitration proceeding by denying certain evidentiary requests, including; access to investigator notes; ability to cross-examine accuser Tiffany Thompson; and the ability to question NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Mazzant: "NFL is seeking expedited relief from CA5 w/o first waiting for me to rule on the same issue. The irony is not lost on the court." — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 18, 2017

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest information.