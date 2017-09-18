CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Texas Judge Denies NFL Emergency Motion For Stay Of Elliott Injunction

Filed Under: 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, Appeal, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Football, Injunction, Judge Mazzant, NFL, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – A Texas District Court Judge has denied the NFL’s emergency motion for a stay of the Ezekiel Elliott preliminary injunction, according to reports.

Judge Amos L. Mazzant has denied the National Football League’s emergency motion for a stay of the preliminary injunction against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The ruling allows Elliott to keep playing while his 6-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy remains in limbo.

Legal experts say the NFL will now take the case to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to sports Attorney Daniel Wallach, Ezekiel Elliott’s status for the next six games is now in the hands of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans. “If a stay is granted, the suspension begins immediately” Wallach tweeted.

The NFL Players Association filed, on behalf of Elliott, a motion to vacate the NFL appointed arbitrator’s decision to to suspend Elliott.

According to court documents, the basis for the NFLPA’s petition to vacate is that Harold Henderson (NFL Arbitrator) denied Ezekiel Elliott a fundamentally fair arbitration proceeding by denying certain evidentiary requests, including; access to investigator notes; ability to cross-examine accuser Tiffany Thompson; and the ability to question NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest information. 

