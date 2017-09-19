Reports Of 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Mexico

UPDATED | September 19, 2017  2:35 PM
Filed Under: earthquake, Mexico, Quake, temblor, U.S. Geological Survey, US Geological Survey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1.

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Puebla Gov. Tony Gali says buildings have been damaged in his state in central Mexico by the earthquake.

Gali said on his official Twitter account that “we will continue reviewing” damages and urged people to follow emergency procedures.

“What we have reports of is material damage … we have no reports of deaths so far,” tweeted Puebla Interior secretary Diodoro Carrasco.

He said the towers of some churches have fallen in the city of Cholula, which is famous for its many churches.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch