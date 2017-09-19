Reports Of 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1.

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Puebla Gov. Tony Gali says buildings have been damaged in his state in central Mexico by the earthquake.

Gali said on his official Twitter account that “we will continue reviewing” damages and urged people to follow emergency procedures.

“What we have reports of is material damage … we have no reports of deaths so far,” tweeted Puebla Interior secretary Diodoro Carrasco.

He said the towers of some churches have fallen in the city of Cholula, which is famous for its many churches.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)