Hollywood, L.A. Light Up Twitter After Small Quake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small earthquake with an epicenter just outside Los Angeles got people in southern California talking on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 Monday night. Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles northwest of Westwood. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people reported feeling the tremor.

Some earthquake-hardened veterans commented on Twitter, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad joked that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him “sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies.”

The quake was a trending topic on the platform early Tuesday.

