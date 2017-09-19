‘Organic Waste Spill’ Creates Traffic Nightmare In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A messy crash scene is causing traffic nightmares for drivers in Dallas early Tuesday morning. It happened on the northbound side of Interstate-35E right near Reunion Park. That side of the highway has shut down while crews work to clean up the chain reaction incident.

More specifically, workers are having to clean up an “organic waste spill.”

A truck hauling animal parts lost its load at around 2:00 a.m. early Tuesday, spilling the foul debris all over the interstate. But it did not stop there. Slick spots created by the spilled animal parts led to a chain reaction crash. First one car… then another… then an 18-wheeler jackknifed… then a second 18-wheeler hit the jackknifed truck.

Dallas County deputies said that nobody was seriously injured in this incident.

However, between clearing each of the crashes and cleaning up the highway — both animal parts and vehicle debris — there is no word about how long the typically busy Dallas route might be closed down on Tuesday. Check the traffic map for the latest updates on road conditions.

Meanwhile, the truck driver who lost the load of animal parts did not stop. Officials explained that the driver may not even be aware yet of what happened, or the dangerous (and smelly) mess that was left behind.