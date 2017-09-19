25 Is The New 18? Study Says Teens Are Growing Up Slower

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

25 Is The New 18? Study Says Teens Are Growing Up Slower

Filed Under: Adolescence, adulthood, Chris Melore, talkers

CBS Local — For parents who constantly chide their children to “grow up,” a new study on teens and adolescence is suggesting they’ll have to wait even longer. According to findings published in the journal, Child Development, today’s teens are putting off many of the common behaviors associated with moving into adulthood.

Compared to teens in the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, today’s adolescents, “are taking longer to engage in both the pleasures and the responsibilities of adulthood,” according to San Diego State University’s Jean Twenge. “The whole developmental pathway has slowed down,” the professor of psychology added. Twenge concludes that today’s 18-year-olds are living more like 15-year-olds did in previous generations.

The data for the massive survey was compiled over four decades from 1976 to 2016 and included over eight million teens. It found that teens from 2010 to 2016 were having sex, drinking, and holding a paid job at much lower rates than teens did 20 years ago. Among 8th graders, about half the number of younger teens had a job or tried alcohol compared to kids in the 1990’s.

Older teens (12th graders) are reportedly having even fewer milestone moments. Compared to older teens dating back to 1976, the number of kids dating, working, getting a driver’s license, or drinking was down nearly 20 percent in every category.

“I think if you ask any college professor, they’ll tell you students these days are woefully unprepared in basic life skills,” said NYU professor of child and adolescent psychiatry Yamalis Diaz. “It’s like going into the heavy lifting of adulthood without having exercised the necessary muscles,” Diaz added.

Professor Twenge, the study’s lead author, added that while there’s a positive to not experimenting with underage sex and drinking, the choices aren’t being born out of better decision-making.

“Our results show that it’s probably not that today’s teens are more virtuous, or more lazy—it’s just that they’re less likely to do adult things.”

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch