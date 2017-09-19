Trump, The “America First” President, Makes First UN Appearance

Filed Under: Politics, President Donald Trump, U.N. General Assembly, UN, United Nations

NEW YORK (AP) – Elected on the slogan “America First,” President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly.

He’s expected to argue Tuesday that nations should act in their own self-interest, yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea. He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran’s nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and his White House has been infused with forces that believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes the sovereignty of nations.

But Trump is expected to argue that U.N. member states should unite to face global dangers.

