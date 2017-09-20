Hurst Girl Says Strange Man Approached Her After School

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl in Hurst said a man approached her while she was walking home from school Tuesday and she ran away, according to Hurst Police.

Police said they are looking into the suspicious incident that happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Plaza Blvd. near Harrison Lane Elementary School.

The child said the driver of a black van was driving slowly down the street and was watching her as she was walking home. The driver stopped a few feet away from her, got out of the van and walked towards her.

At that point she ran home and told her parents what happened.

Police said the the driver did not say anything to the child or make any other overt acts.

Police said the child described the van’s driver as a thinly-built Hispanic man with short hair and a mustache. The van was further described as being very dirty with no windows on the sides or back (panel van) with light blue colored hubcaps on the wheels.

No crime is being investigated at this time, but due to the young age of the child and the close proximity to the elementary school, the Hurst Police Department is asking that anyone who might have witnessed this incident or has further information

to contact them in case there have been other similar unreported incidents.