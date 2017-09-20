Mexico Digging Through Rubble As Earthquake Death Toll Rises

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Rescuers and volunteers are frantically digging through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings looking for survivors of Mexico’s deadliest earthquake since 1985.

The number of confirmed fatalities jumped Wednesday morning to 248.

Hundreds of volunteers, soldiers and police were digging and tunneling overnight into the precarious, pancaked ruins of a collapsed Mexico City school where at least 25 students and teachers were killed in the magnitude 7.1 quake.

Volunteer rescue worker Pedro Serrano, 29, a doctor, was one of the rescuers who managed to crawl into the crevices of the tottering pile of rubble that had been Escuela Enrique Rebsamen.

With barely room to move, in an intensely claustrophobic situation, Serrano managed to make it into a collapsed classroom – only to find all of its occupants dead.

“We dug holes, then crawled in on our bellies,” Serrano said.

“We managed to get into a collapsed classroom. We saw some chairs and wooden tables. The next thing we saw was a leg, and then we started to move rubble and we found a girl and two adults – a woman and a man.”

Asked if there was hope of finding anyone alive, Serrano looked weary but said workers were still trying despite the danger.

“We can hear small noises, but we don’t know if they’re coming from above or below, from the walls above (crumbling), or someone below calling for help.”

Tuesday’s quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the earlier temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.

