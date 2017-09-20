Midwestern State Player, 19, Dies After Injury During Game

WICHITA FALLS (AP) – A 19-year-old Midwestern State football player has died after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle during a home game last weekend.

Today, the Midwestern State community mourns the loss of Robert Grays. #24Strong

School President Suzanne Shipley on Wednesday released a statement mourning the death of cornerback Robert Grays of Houston. Shipley says Grays died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown.

He was critically injured during a game Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Athletics department spokesman Blake Barington says Grays suffered a neck injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of a 35-13 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville. Grays was taken by ambulance to a Wichita Falls hospital, then transported to Houston.

Counselors were available at MSU, a Division II in the Lone Star Conference.

