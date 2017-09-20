One-of-A-Kind Exhibit Set to Open at DMA

By Amanda Guerra
DALLAS (KRLD) – A renowned exhibit is set to open at the Dallas Museum of Art starting October 1.

Yayoi Kusama: All the Enternal Love I have for Pumpkins is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

pumpkins 1 One of A Kind Exhibit Set to Open at DMA

Yayoi Kusama: All the Enternal Love I have for Pumpkins (Dallas Museum Of Art)

The installation is one of Kusama’s signature Infinity Mirror Rooms, but the first she’s created using her beloved pumpkins since 1991.

A similar exhibit of Kusama’s at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles sold 50,000 tickets in less than an hour.

pumpkins 2 One of A Kind Exhibit Set to Open at DMA

When guests arrive at the exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, only two people at a time will be allowed into the small room alongside a gallery assistant.

The door will close behind them and once inside, they’ll be immersed in a reflective chamber filled with glowing acrylic yellow gourds covered in black polka dots.

Anna Katherine Brodbeck is The Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas.

She said once inside the room, viewers will become part of the art and yes, they are encouraged to take pictures.

pumpkins 3 One of A Kind Exhibit Set to Open at DMA

“It’s kind of a quentisential example of how Kusama creates these really wonderfully immersive experiential work,” Brodbeck said.

“Where a viewer walks a room covered in mirrors, the door shuts behind them and they see their own reflection and the reflection of these pumpkins that are full of polka dots reflecting into infinity.”

The exhibit will start October 1 and last until February 28, 2018.

Tickets are available at dma.org, where guests can select a specific time to visit the exhibit.

