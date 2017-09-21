CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dad Says Daughter’s Killer Is ‘Not A Person, He’s The Devil’

By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Collin County, Farmersville, Gary Bardwell, Jason Lowe, Jessie Bardwell, McKinney, Murder, Richardson

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Gary Bardwell waited almost a year and a half to see justice for his daughter. “When they finally announced the verdict, my heart was just beating out of my chest,” he said. Bardwell was a key witness in the trial of Jason Lowe, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend on Wednesday.

Bardwell reported his daughter, Jessie, missing in May 2016, after the family was unable to reach her. Police questioned Lowe and found evidence of decaying flesh in his car. Prosecutors made a deal with Lowe, agreeing to cap the punishment that they would seek at 50 years in exchange for information leading them to Jessie’s body in a field in Farmersville.

7e5e178f91e54e0398caf2a4960feda7 Dad Says Daughters Killer Is Not A Person, Hes The Devil

(credit: Twitter)

A judge in Collin County on Wednesday honored that agreement, sentencing Lowe to the full 50 years.

“There’s a deafening silence in my life. I don’t know if you can understand what I mean by that,” Bardwell said. “Since Jessie’s been gone, it seems like the world has been turned off. She kept my heart beating. She kept me smiling.”

0842f58c8c5e4c79888cf50e62e62305 Dad Says Daughters Killer Is Not A Person, Hes The Devil

Gary Bardwell (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At the end of the trial, Bardwell gave a statement, deliberately staring into Lowe’s eyes as he read it. “I’ve actually never seen what I saw in there today in my whole life. And I’m not a young person,” he said. “When you look in his eyes, there’s nothing there.”

66f2946189564c9ca3cb139511e0e8bd Dad Says Daughters Killer Is Not A Person, Hes The Devil

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

Bardwell said that he found no signs of remorse — one reason that he has no intention to forgive Lowe. “People say forgive this person. You’re not going to get better until you forgive this person,” Bardwell said. “I don’t look at him like a person. He’s the Devil. I want to know how in the hell you forgive the Devil.”

Lowe will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years behind bars.

