Trio Arrested For Murders Tied To Woman Found In Trinity River

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Six months after a woman’s body was found floating in the Trinity River with multiple gunshot wounds, police have caught a break.

Dallas Police say that three men, who were already in custody in connection to at least three other murders, have been found to be responsible in the death of 30-year-old Liza Marie Saenz, the woman found in the river.

According to Dallas Police, 28-year-old Kevin Wayne Kidd, 31-year-old Emmanuel Lewis Kilpatrick, and 35-year-old Jermon Antwon Simmons, are each facing capital murder charges.

On March 10, court papers said some kayakers were paddling along the river near the Santa Fe Trestle Trail between Corinth and Cedar Crest when they heard gunshots. They later found Saenz’s body not far from the water’s edge. Police said she had been abducted and led to the river bottoms where she was shot multiple times. An autopsy showed she also had “blunt force injuries” which consisted of a bruised lip and shoulder, and a broken arm.

A tipster led police to Kevin Kidd who admitted to his role in the murder, according to a police report. Emmanuel Kilpatrick and Jermon Simmons reportedly ‘lawyered up’ and didn’t talk to detectives.

Investigators said cellphone data and surveillance video put all three of them at the crime scene.

The three men had been in custody since March 20 when they were arrested for the murders of 69-year-old Irby Walton, Sr., and 41-year-old Irby Walton, Jr., and 53-year-old Cristobal Zepeda.

The Waltons were found dead inside their apartment on Simpson Stuart on March 11. The following day, police said Zepeda was shot and killed during a robbery. An employee at a food-recycling plant found Zepeda’s body inside his car. Police said he had crashed through the gate.

In all, four people were killed in a spree that lasted several days in mid-March.

21-year-old Joy Gray, was also arrested and charged with three counts of capitol murder for her alleged role.

