Fall Finally Arrives In North Texas

Yesterday High: 97; Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 86; Normal Low: 65*
- Fall…..falls in at 3:02pm!
- Temperature will be 92 at 3:22pm.
- Staying hot through next Monday.
- Slow pattern change NEXT week. Rain and cooler temperatures.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…26 days w/o
- 70” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. High: Low to mid 90s. Heat index 103 degrees. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Low to mid 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Low to mid 90s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a storm (west). High: Near 90.
Tuesday and Wed.: Increasing clouds. VERY good chance of rain…some heavy at times. Slow moving cold front approaches. Highs: 80s.
Thursday: Rain continues…cold front slides through! Highs: Mid to upper 70s.