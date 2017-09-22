CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Fall Finally Arrives In North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, dfw, fall, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather

Yesterday High: 97; Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 86; Normal Low: 65*

  • Fall…..falls in at 3:02pm!
  • Temperature will be 92 at 3:22pm.
  • Staying hot through next Monday.
  • Slow pattern change NEXT week. Rain and cooler temperatures.
  • Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…26 days w/o
  • 70” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. High: Low to mid 90s. Heat index 103 degrees. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Low to mid 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a storm (west). High: Near 90.

Tuesday and Wed.: Increasing clouds. VERY good chance of rain…some heavy at times. Slow moving cold front approaches. Highs: 80s.

Thursday: Rain continues…cold front slides through! Highs: Mid to upper 70s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch