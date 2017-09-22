Tens Of Millions Of Dollars Remain In Past Dallas Bond Programs

DALLAS (CBS11) – From streets to improvements at Dallas City Hall, records show there are still lots of incomplete projects listed in past bond programs, including one from 11 years ago.

In 2006, voters approved a $1.3 billion dollar bond program.

But city records show as of now, there are $173 million dollars worth of projects still not wrapped up and that includes $52 million in projects yet to be awarded, or those placed on hold.

Council member Philip Kingston is expressing concern about the list of incomplete projects.

“It’s too big, and it’s 11 years, anything over five years requires an explanation that’s probably extraordinary. That violates a trust,” said Kingston.

Assistant City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry said there are a variety of reasons for the delays. “On some of those projects, there’s public private partnerships tied into it. Sometimes there is a different direction or there is a larger project that needs to be taken care of and usually those projects are put on hold.”

The information came in a memo from City Manager T.C. Broadnax to council members September 15.

Dozens of projects are listed.

As an example, the city first placed $300,000 for a project to widen Park Lane in North Dallas between Greenville Avenue and Boedecker in the 1998 bond program.

That’s listed “On Hold.”

The same project appeared in the 2003 bond program for $748,054, and is also considered On Hold.

It again appeared in the 2006 bond program, this time for $1,914,010, and again is On Hold.

A project manager tells CBS11 the original project can’t be completed as originally planned because none of the property owners along Park Lane, including NorthPark Center Mall and other shopping centers wanted to sell part of their land.

The project manager said the city spent about $1 million on plans before negotiations failed. So now, the project manager says the city will focus on improving traffic flow along the northbound Central Expressway access road leading up to Park Lane.

The city will soon re-stripe the roadway and add radar detection to the traffic light.

The project should be complete in the next six months.

Councilman Mark Clayton said the city needs to be more transparent about past bond programs.

“I need to be able to tell you in real time, here’s where the money is, here’s the program, also too, if a project doesn’t get done, the that gives us the flexibility to award a project that could be done today,” said Clayton.

Al-Ghafry said, “We will report on those existing programs monthly.”

Concerns by council members Kingston and Clayton come before Dallas residents vote November 7 on the 2017 bond program, worth a little more than $1 billion.

Al-Ghafry said while most projects in past bond programs have been completed, he promises voters that there won’t be lengthy delays in the 2017 bond program. “I’ve committed to my city manager and he’s committed to his city council that we execute this 2017 bond program in five years fully. That means every project done in five years, that’s correct.”