North Korean Foreign Minister Says Trump Is On A “Suicide Mission”

(CBSNEWS) – North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said President Trump is the only person “on a suicide mission,” one that is making “our rocket’s visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.”

In a fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Saturday, Ri responded to a string of threats from Mr. Trump throughout the week — particularly Mr. Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. is “forced to defend itself or its allies.” Mr. Trump has said “rocket man” Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader, is on a “suicide mission,” but Ri said “none other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission.”

“Due to his lacking of basic common knowledge and proper sentiment, he tried to insult the supreme dignity of my country by referring it to a rocket,” Ri said. “By doing so however, he committed an irreversible mistake of making our rocket’s visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.”

Ri also called the president a “mentally deranged person full of megalomania,” reflecting comments from Kim earlier this week, when Kim called Mr. Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

The North Korean diplomat claimed the North Korean regime possesses a hydrogen bomb that can be coupled with an intercontinental ballistic missile, and is prepared to use its latest technology if needed. Ri on Friday threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

“Trump might not have been aware what is uttered from his mouth, but we will make sure that he bears consequences far beyond his words, far beyond the scope of what he can handle even if he is ready to do so,” Ri said.

Ri insisted it is the U.S., not North Korea, that poses an international threat.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*