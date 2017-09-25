A Couple More Hot Days Ahead For North Texas

Yesterday: High: 94; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 85; Normal Low: 64*
- A couple of more HOT days ahead.
- Cold front drifts across the area Wednesday, brings a chance of rain back to the area.
- Heaviest rain stays west of DFW.
- Below normal temperatures Thursday and Friday.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…29 days w/o
- 46” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, continued warm. High: Low 90s. Heat index. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of storms. High: Upper 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler. Cold front eases in. 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.
Thursday: Cloudy and a bit cooler. 40% chance of showers and storms. High: Upper 70s.
Friday: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR….Mostly cloudy and pleasant. Isolated showers. High: Low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Lows: 50s; Highs: Mid 80s.