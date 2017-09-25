Cowboys Take A Knee In Prayer Before National Anthem

GLENDALE, ARIZONA (105.3 The Fan) – All eyes were on America’s team as they came to the sidelines just before kickoff at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday night.
After 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported earlier Monday that the Cowboys were discussing how to make “a statement of unity” during the National Anthem, the Cowboys did so by locking arms as a team, along with the Jones family, and took a knee for a brief moment on the field. The entire team and the Jones’ then stood and walked back to the sideline and locked arms during the anthem.
According to Kristi Scales, the pregame knell was in prayer for equality and unity, and purposely not during the anthem.
For their part, the Arizona Cardinals locked arms as a team with members of the military.
Rumors swirled on Monday about what the “statement of unity” would entail after protests occurred throughout the NFL on Sunday, in the wake of President Donald Trump calling for the firing of NFL players who opt for a peaceful protest during the anthem.
Fish spoke to seven Cowboys leaders on the subject prior to the game and came away with a handful of conclusions that the Cowboys – from owner Jerry Jones and his family to the players in the locker room – found important.
There were certainly those in the organization offended by President Trump saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now?’ Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’’
Those offended include some individuals who may have supported, and still support, the president.
According to Fish, there were those who have sided with Colin Kaepernick from the start, in his efforts meant to bring attention to the institutionalized mistreatment of people of color, but at the same time, the Cowboys Leadership Council, made up of about 14 players, has long taken the position that “unity’’ and “positivity’’ are the themes that bond the football team … and themes that can bond beyond.
The leadership council, according to Fisher, understood where Jones stood on the matter when he previously commented on protesting in the NFL.
“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan on August 22. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”
Jones repeated that thought prior to the game on Monday night on the Cowboys pregame show on The Fan.
“I’m very pleased with how the Cowboys have done it the first two ballgames. I certainly liked the recognition that the Cowboys are very respectful to what the flag means. So all of that I’m very pleased with.”
That in no way should be construed as Jones having “ordered’’ his players to stand, or having issued an “or-else’’ edict. Jones clearly urged his players to use this moment to remain “respectful’’ … and it was made clear to Fisher that his players were comfortable with that as long as “unity’’ is still expressed.
Their “unity” was evident tonight when the Cowboys locked arms during the anthem.
One Comment
not watching, don’t care
I stopped watching thugball in the late 1990s. Don’t even watch the Superbowl.
Could care less.
Snopes is not a reliable fact-checking entity, no matter if they happen to get some things correct. They are often incorrect and always agenda driven.
There will be no “unity” if you disrespect the anthem and flag of the United States of America.
I refuse to hate or have any “vile” or “racist” rhetoric for Kaepernick or any of the other nuts who choose to dishonor themselves and not stand to show respect for our flag and/or national anthem. But I will continue to boycott the NFL until these people realize there’s no place for politics in patriotism. I am a former USAF Honor Guard Bugler. I also served in combat after that stint at Arlington. I know and we all know people of EVERY color have died for that flag and families have stood by and sat in grief as TAPS were played over that soldier, airman, marine, navy. I never asked “what color was he” and I never refused to honor that soldier with TAPS. We all live and die and if Kaepernick or anyone else believes they are doing the country any good by not being reverent to our patriotic duty; they are sadly mistaken. Stand or sit. You have that right BECAUSE of that flag and what it stands for. How can you not support the symbol of that which gives you the freedom and liberty you claim to crave and support?! WHAT are you actually boycotting? Freedom? My God. How ridiculous. My boycott of the NFL will continue until the NFL gives respect where it is due. NO more NFL for me.
The NFL is over.
Cowboys just finished the season for this fan.