Cowboys Take A Knee In Prayer Before National Anthem

GLENDALE, ARIZONA (105.3 The Fan) – All eyes were on America’s team as they came to the sidelines just before kickoff at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday night.

After 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported earlier Monday that the Cowboys were discussing how to make “a statement of unity” during the National Anthem, the Cowboys did so by locking arms as a team, along with the Jones family, and took a knee for a brief moment on the field. The entire team and the Jones’ then stood and walked back to the sideline and locked arms during the anthem.

According to Kristi Scales, the pregame knell was in prayer for equality and unity, and purposely not during the anthem.

When @dallascowboys knelt pregame it was in prayer for equality and unity, not during anthem. Stood arm in arm during anthem — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) September 26, 2017

For their part, the Arizona Cardinals locked arms as a team with members of the military.

Rumors swirled on Monday about what the “statement of unity” would entail after protests occurred throughout the NFL on Sunday, in the wake of President Donald Trump calling for the firing of NFL players who opt for a peaceful protest during the anthem.

Fish spoke to seven Cowboys leaders on the subject prior to the game and came away with a handful of conclusions that the Cowboys – from owner Jerry Jones and his family to the players in the locker room – found important.

There were certainly those in the organization offended by President Trump saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now?’ Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’’

Those offended include some individuals who may have supported, and still support, the president.

According to Fish, there were those who have sided with Colin Kaepernick from the start, in his efforts meant to bring attention to the institutionalized mistreatment of people of color, but at the same time, the Cowboys Leadership Council, made up of about 14 players, has long taken the position that “unity’’ and “positivity’’ are the themes that bond the football team … and themes that can bond beyond.

The leadership council, according to Fisher, understood where Jones stood on the matter when he previously commented on protesting in the NFL.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan on August 22. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Jones repeated that thought prior to the game on Monday night on the Cowboys pregame show on The Fan.

“I’m very pleased with how the Cowboys have done it the first two ballgames. I certainly liked the recognition that the Cowboys are very respectful to what the flag means. So all of that I’m very pleased with.”

That in no way should be construed as Jones having “ordered’’ his players to stand, or having issued an “or-else’’ edict. Jones clearly urged his players to use this moment to remain “respectful’’ … and it was made clear to Fisher that his players were comfortable with that as long as “unity’’ is still expressed.

Their “unity” was evident tonight when the Cowboys locked arms during the anthem.