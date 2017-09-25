CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Puerto Rico Relief

Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, hurricane, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (AP) – Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family’s native Puerto Rico.

Lopez announced during a news conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday that she would give money from her ongoing Las Vegas residency to various charities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Lopez says she’s also enlisting the help of her boyfriend, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The 48-year-old Lopez was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. She says she still has family on the island that she has yet hear from.

Fellow singer Ricky Martin has donated $100,000 to the relief effort and launched an online fundraiser. Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee is sending four truckloads of supplies donated by his fans.

