Tennessee Church Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

Filed Under: church, Crime, Emanuel Kidega Samson, Robert Engle, Shooting, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as a masked attacker armed with two guns shot seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church before he was subdued.

The church pastor yelled for the congregants to run after the attacker came through the church silently shooting, according to a witness Sunday in a Nashville neighborhood.

A 22-year-old usher named Robert Engle is being hailed as a hero for tackling the gunman and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.

No motive was immediately determined, but Samson was charged with one count of murder, with additional charges expected, according to Nashville police.

