Cold Front Moving Through Texas Panhandle, Heading Our Way

Yesterday: High: 93; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 85; Normal Low: 64*
- Cold front in Panhandle, heading our way.
- Off and on rain expected through Thursday. Heaviest WEST of 35W.
- Below normal temperatures the next few days.
- Decent weather for opening day of The State Fair.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…30 days w/o
- 2.38” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Cloudy and a bit cooler. 30% chance of showers and storms (mainly west of 35W). High: Upper 80s. Wind: SSE 5 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and slightly cooler. Cold front arrives, slowly. 30% chance of rain. Low: Near 70. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. 30% chance of rain. Heavier west. High: Near 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy and continued cool. 30% chance of rain. High: Upper 70s.
Friday: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR. Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. High: Low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows: 60s; Highs: Low to mid 80s.
Monday. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: Mid 80s