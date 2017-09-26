Cold Front Moving Through Texas Panhandle, Heading Our Way

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday: High: 93; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 85; Normal Low: 64*

  • Cold front in Panhandle, heading our way.
  • Off and on rain expected through Thursday. Heaviest WEST of 35W.
  • Below normal temperatures the next few days.
  • Decent weather for opening day of The State Fair.
  • Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…30 days w/o
  • 2.38” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy and a bit cooler. 30% chance of showers and storms (mainly west of 35W). High: Upper 80s. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and slightly cooler. Cold front arrives, slowly. 30% chance of rain. Low: Near 70. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. 30% chance of rain. Heavier west. High: Near 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and continued cool. 30% chance of rain. High: Upper 70s.

Friday: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR. Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. High: Low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows: 60s; Highs: Low to mid 80s.

Monday. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: Mid 80s

 

