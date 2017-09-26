Good Samaritan Threatened With Gun, Car Stolen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A good Samaritan had his car stolen after trying to help a couple of men out of a jam.

Fort Worth Police say last Wednesday, September 20 around 8:00 a.m. a man approached the victim in an apartment complex parking lot and asked for a ride as he claimed his car broke down.

The good Samaritan agreed and a second man joined them in the car.

Police said they asked to be driven to a gas station where they said they would reimburse the Samaritan for gas.

Once they arrived at the gas station, the first man pulled out a gun and ordered the victim out of the car.

The suspects stole the car, leaving the victim at the station. The car was found abandoned in south Fort Worth, with parts of the car missing.

A photo of the first suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.

Police describe the suspects as black men in their early to mid-30s. The first suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. He wore a dark-colored t-shirt and dark shorts, and had a dark ball cap backward on his head. He wore eyeglasses.

The second suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 155-160 pounds. He wore blue jeans with a red and white stripe shirt.

Detectives say they need the public’s help in identifying and locating these suspects.

Anyone with information can call 817-392-4469.