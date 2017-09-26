Good Samaritan Threatened With Gun, Car Stolen

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Good Samaritan Threatened With Gun, Car Stolen

Filed Under: Car Stolen, Car Theft, Fort Worth Police, good samaritan

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A good Samaritan had his car stolen after trying to help a couple of men out of a jam.

Fort Worth Police say last Wednesday, September 20 around 8:00 a.m. a man approached the victim in an apartment complex parking lot and asked for a ride as he claimed his car broke down.

The good Samaritan agreed and a second man joined them in the car.

Police said they asked to be driven to a gas station where they said they would reimburse the Samaritan for gas.

Once they arrived at the gas station, the first man pulled out a gun and ordered the victim out of the car.

The suspects stole the car, leaving the victim at the station. The car was found abandoned in south Fort Worth, with parts of the car missing.

A photo of the first suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.

asuspect5 Good Samaritan Threatened With Gun, Car Stolen

car armed robbery suspect (surveillance)

Police describe the suspects as black men in their early to mid-30s. The first suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. He wore a dark-colored t-shirt and dark shorts, and had a dark ball cap backward on his head. He wore eyeglasses.

The second suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 155-160 pounds. He wore blue jeans with a red and white stripe shirt.

Detectives say they need the public’s help in identifying and locating these suspects.

Anyone with information can call 817-392-4469.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch