Police: Ellis County Thieves Going On Shopping Sprees

RED OAK (CBSDFW) – Ellis County officials are asking for help in identifying four burglary suspects that have been caught on store security cameras going on shopping sprees.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s office, four suspects are being sought in connection to a recent home burglary in the Red Oak area.

Officials say the suspects took credit cards and a “large sum of US currency” from the home on Bells Chapel Road on September 17th. The suspects were seen driving a white Mazda extended cab truck.

The suspects were spotted on security camera using the victim’s credit card as several businesses in Mesquite.

The Sherriff’s Department also is working on another burglary case from early September that they think may be tied to this. It’s a similar situation where two suspects forced-entry into a home, took credit cards, and went shopping at stores in the Mesquite area.

If you recognize any of these suspects, please contact Ellis County Criminal Investigator Josh ‘JP’ Key at 972-825-4929.