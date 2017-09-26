Red Oak Police Seek Bank Robber

RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Red Oak Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday, September 26 shortly after 1:00 p.m.
It happened at the Prosperity Bank at 500 N. IH-35E.
Police said the man pulled out a note for a teller and robbed the bank.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between 30-40 years old, 6’1″ to 6’2″ weighing 245 -255 pounds.
The suspect was last seen wearing a maroon Texas A&M baseball cap, sunglasses, white polo shirt with horizontal blue stripes, blue jeans and brown shoes.
The suspect left in a silver Chevy Silverado.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information on the crime can contact Lieutenant Richard Boone at 469-218-7745 or rboone@redoaktx.org.