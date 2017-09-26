CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

SPCA Of Texas Seizes 117 Animals From Alleged Puppy Mill

HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW) – The SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office removed 117 allegedly cruelly treated dogs and cats from an alleged puppy mill on Monday.

In all, workers took custody of 93 adult dogs, 22 puppies and two cats from a property near Greenville.

The organization says the animals were transported to their animal rescue center and will be examined by medical staff and cared for until a custody hearing takes place.

The SPCA says 100 of the animals were found in a metal addition to the brick home on the property. The animals were found living in filthy cages, crates and kennels. The other 17 animals were found inside the home.

According to the SPCA, the owner told investigators that they were selling the dogs. The Texas puppy mill bill requires large-scale breeders to be licensed and inspected on a regular basis. It’s unknown at this time if the owner had a license to sell the animals.

A custody hearing for the animals will be held on October 2.

