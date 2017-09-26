State Fair Organizers Focused On Safety & Security

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While many North Texans are thinking about rides, games and fried foods, organizers behind the State Fair of Texas are focusing on safety and security measures this week, leading up the fair’s big opening on Friday. The biggest change this year will be metal detectors at the entrances.

In fact, there will be a total of 35 metal detectors spread across the fair’s seven gates.

The Dallas Police Department and DART police officers will be on the fairgrounds as well — on foot, in golf carts, by helicopter and on mounted patrols. There will also be some officers that you won’t be able to see. Staffing is an ongoing challenge for the City of Dallas, but officials claim that the event will be staffed accordingly.

Police would not reveal any exact officer numbers, however.

Ride safety standards and inspections are also a priority this week. Safety checks started months ago and eight ride inspectors are on the event staff. The inspections started when the rides were still on trucks and continued as they were put into place at Fair Park. Safety checks will continue daily.

The State Fair of Texas officially begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and runs through October 22.