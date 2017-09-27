10-Year-Old Hurt After Leading Police On A High Speed Chase

VIDOR, TEXAS (KRLD) – A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he crashed his mother’s pickup truck during a high-speed chase in Southeast Texas.

Vidor police chief Rod Carroll says officers received a reckless driving call on Wednesday. Upon the first officer’s arrival near the pickup, the officer observed the truck run through a red light. The responding officer turned on his emergency lights but the boy raced off.

According to Carroll, the boy reached 85 miles an hour and eventually lost control and rolled into the front yard of a home.

“Officers then saw it was a 10-year-old boy and I could hear the stress in my officers’ voices,” the chief said while adding that the boy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

When asked why the boy may have been driving the truck, Carroll said it appeared to stem from a dispute with his mother.

“It appears the child had an argument with his mother. He became angry. She may have left the truck for a second and he jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.”

Carroll warned that parents should not leave a vehicle with the keys in it when there is a child inside.

“We need to talk to children to let them know the dangers of driving a vehicle.”

Carroll says the boy’s mother called police to say that her son had taken the truck.

The chief says he doesn’t believe any charges will be filed.