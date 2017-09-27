Willie Calhoun Hits First Career Home Run Off Verlander

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – It was the first of many more to come for Rangers rookie Willie Calhoun on Wednesday afternoon.
Calhoun slugged his first career home run off of Justin Verlander in the second inning of the Rangers game against the Astros at Globe Life Park
Calhoun, the prize of the Yu Darvish trade, drove Verlander’s 1-1 pitch into the second row of the right-field seats.
Calhoun only had one hit in his first 16 career at-bats since being called up on September 12. However, the left-fielder was 2 for 2 as of the fifth inning on Wednesday.