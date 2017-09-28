RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

DISD Board Votes To Change School Names

Filed Under: Board of Trustees, Confederate, DISD, School Board, school names

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to change names of four schools named after Confederate generals.

img 1463 DISD Board Votes To Change School Names

The four elementary schools are Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, William Cabell and Albert Sydney Johnson.

Before the vote, Dallas ISD taxpayers got to speak about it.

“if you scrap the name Stonewall us parents are going to be left to try and explain why it used to be an honor to be a Stonewall star but not anymore,” said David Koon.

“I would like to address the slippery slope …and the change and the fear of that change… history is not going on anywhere it’s in the history books,” said Seth Laughlin.

The name changes will go through an expedited process in which community members will have input on the new names.

The cost of the name changes will total about $150,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch