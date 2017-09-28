DISD Board Votes To Change School Names

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to change names of four schools named after Confederate generals.

The four elementary schools are Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, William Cabell and Albert Sydney Johnson.

Before the vote, Dallas ISD taxpayers got to speak about it.

“if you scrap the name Stonewall us parents are going to be left to try and explain why it used to be an honor to be a Stonewall star but not anymore,” said David Koon.

“I would like to address the slippery slope …and the change and the fear of that change… history is not going on anywhere it’s in the history books,” said Seth Laughlin.

The name changes will go through an expedited process in which community members will have input on the new names.

The cost of the name changes will total about $150,000.