Susan G. Komen Names Business Executive As New Leader

Filed Under: Breast Cancer, cancer, Dallas, Paula Schneider, Susan G. Komen

DALLAS (AP) – The breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen has named a longtime business executive as its president and CEO.

The Dallas-based group on Wednesday named Paula Schneider to the post, effective Nov. 6. Schneider is a breast cancer survivor whose mother died from the disease in 2010.

Komen said 59-year-old Schneider has served as president and CEO at American Apparel and Delta Galil Premium Brands, as well as president at Warnaco Swimwear Group.

Judy Salerno, a physician, left the role at Komen in December. She replaced founder Nancy Brinker as CEO.

Brinker announced she was stepping down as CEO in August 2012, about six months after the organization was engulfed in controversy when news broke of its decision, quickly reversed, to stop giving grants to Planned Parenthood for breast cancer screenings.

