Rival Schools Trade Racist Social Media Posts

By Jeff Paul
DALLAS (CBS11) – A rivalry between two North Texas high schools takes a nasty turn after racist images surfaced this week on social media.

The pictures use the logo of J.J. Pearce High School to show supremacy over neighboring Richardson High School.

The edited images show pictures of the KKK, burning crosses, a noose and use the faces of those involved in controversial police-involved shootings.

Pictures were posted a few days prior to the rivalry football game between the two schools.

“It’s heartbreaking to even relive those memories,” said Monica Atterberry, a J.J. Pearce High parent.

Atterberry’s daughter noticed the pictures that appeared on Snapchat.

“It just brings up a lot of hurt, a lot of pain,” said Atterberry. “You know, it sets us back.”

Students from both schools seemed to be equally upset.

“Hate is just spreading and it shouldn’t be hate, it should be love,” said Lauren Gilmer, a Richardson High senior.

Students who spoke out against the photos said the images crossed the line and went too far.

“Hopefully this will bring us closer together instead of farther apart,” said Laynie Miller, a J.J. Pearce High sophomore.

In a showing of unity, both school marching bands on Thursday at the game stood shoulder-to-shoulder and played the National Anthem together.

Richardson HS & JJ Pearce HS bands playing National Anthem to show unity after racist pics surfaced this week ahead of game (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

“This is something that should have never happened,” said Chris Moore, Richardson ISD’s spokesperson. “It’s not acceptable, and there’s going to be some punishment.”

Moore said the school tracked down the two students responsible and they could be suspended or moved to an alternative school.

Students and parents at both schools said they hope everyone is paying attention and learning from the incident.

“It’s a bad situation and we have to deal with it,” said Atterberry. “But we can grow from it.”

Richardson Police said they were aware of the pictures but determined no crime was committed.

