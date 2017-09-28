RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Scattered Showers Continue Through Friday Across DFW

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday High: 91; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 84; Normal Low: 63*

  • Scattered showers continue through tomorrow.
  • Below normal temperatures through Saturday.
  • Beautiful weather for The State Fair this weekend!
  • Warm up starts Sunday.
  • Highs near 90 next week.
  • 31-day streak of no rain at DFW…..GONE! (0.17”) fell yesterday.
  • 39” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy and a cooler. 30% chance of showers. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. 20% chance of rain. Low: Low to mid 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR …Cloudy and mild. 20% chance of rain. High: Near 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: Low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. High: Upper 80s.

